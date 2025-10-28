West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Spreading Fear After NRC-Linked Suicide In Khardaha

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: Following announcement of SIR in West Bengal along with other states, a man from Kharda near Kolkata on Monday had committed suicide and mentioned that ‘being afraid of NRC he is ending his life’.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly spreading ‘fear and division’.

Taking to X, Mamata wrote, “57-year-old Pradeep Kar from 4 Mahajyoti Nagar, Panihati, Khardaha (Ward No. 9) has taken his own life, leaving behind a note that says, “NRC is responsible for my death.” What greater indictment can there be of the BJP’s politics of fear and division? It shakes me to the very core to imagine how, for years, BJP has tormented innocent citizens with the threat of NRC, spreading lies, stoking panic and weaponizing insecurity for votes. They have turned constitutional democracy into a draconian law-regime, where people are made to doubt their own right to exist. This tragic death is the direct consequence of BJP’s venomous propaganda. Those who sit in Delhi and preach nationalism have pushed ordinary Indians to such despair that they are dying in their own land, fearing they will be declared ‘FOREIGNERS’. I demand that the Central Government stop this heartless game once and for all. Bengal will never allow NRC, and never allow anyone to strip our people of their dignity or belonging. Our soil belongs to Maa, Mati, Manush, not to those who thrive on hate. Let the Delhi Zamindars hear this loud and clear: Bengal will resist, Bengal will protect and Bengal will prevail.”

Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore Murlidhar Sharma mentioned that the body has been sent for autopsy.

“I have learned from the family that the deceased person was afraid of NRC and after SIR exercise started, he felt insecure and committed suicide. His family also mentioned that he was born in India but his parents were from Bangladesh. Investigation is going on,” said Sharma.

Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya also visited the family of the deceased.