 Bihar Elections: Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor’s Name In Voter List Of 2 States
Bihar Elections: Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor’s Name In Voter List Of 2 States

According to the records kept by the officials, Prashant Kishor’s name is found in the voter list as resident of 121, Kalighat road which is the Kolkata headquarters of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor | ANI

Kolkata: New controversy started for Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor after his name was found in the voter list from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur Assembly constituency and also in Bihar’s Kargahar Assembly constituency.

Kishor’s polling station is mentioned as St. Helen school located at B. Rani Shankari lane in Kolkata.

Notably, during 2021 Prashant Kishor also known as PK worked as political consultant of the TMC.

Asked about the lapse, Jan Suraaj party spokesperson Kumar Saurabh Singh blamed the Election Commission.

“Election Commission had launched SIR first in Bihar and they say it is to be a successful one. If something like this can happen with a well-known personality like Prashant Kishor, one can understand what is going to happen in other places,” said Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shishir Bajoria who attended the all-party meeting on SIR said that the saffron camp had brought this matter into the notice of state election commission and also urged that such things should not happen.

