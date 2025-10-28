Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Address Rallies In Chhapra & Muzaffarpur On October 30

PM Modi | ANI

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a fresh round of election campaign in Bihar this week with rallies planned across several key constituencies, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

"PM Modi has programmes in Chhapra and Muzaffarpur on October 30," Jaiswal told reporters. "On November 2, the PM has programmers in Nawada, Arrah, Bhojpur and Patna," he added.

The BJP leader also targeted RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the use of political honorifics, accusing them of trying to appropriate the legacy of socialist icons.

"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav attempted to use the title 'Jan-Nayak' before their names... They stole the title of 'jan-nayak'. Such a title can be used only for Karpoori Thakur and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan," he said.

Jaiswal contrasted this with the Prime Minister's campaign launch. "On the other hand, PM Modi began his campaign in Bihar by visiting the native village of Karpoori Thakur ji and paying tributes to him," Jaiswal said.

The criticism comes after several Congress leaders used the "Jan Nayak" term for Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Monday, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that such titles are "earned through people's work, not through the drums of the court".

While wishing the people on the Chhath Puja, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We also gave the title of Loknayak to a leader, Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, under whose leadership we worked. This title is earned through work, not through the Darbaris of the court." The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

