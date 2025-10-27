 President Droupadi Murmu Joins Chhath Puja Celebrations At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Goddess Chhathi Maiya. The festival will conclude on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu participated in Chhath Puja celebrations in the President's Estate, where devotees offered Arghya to the setting Sun on Monday, her office said.

She prayed for the well-being and prosperity of fellow citizens, it said in a post on X, and shared pictures of the celebration.

"President Droupadi Murmu participated in Chhath Puja celebrations in the President's Estate, where devotees offered Arghya to the setting Sun. The President prayed for the well-being and prosperity of fellow citizens," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

