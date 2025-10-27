President Droupadi Murmu Joins Chhath Puja Celebrations At Rashtrapati Bhavan |

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu participated in Chhath Puja celebrations in the President's Estate, where devotees offered Arghya to the setting Sun on Monday, her office said.

She prayed for the well-being and prosperity of fellow citizens, it said in a post on X, and shared pictures of the celebration.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Goddess Chhathi Maiya. The festival will conclude on Tuesday.

