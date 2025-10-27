 Cyclone Montha Update: IMD Warns Storm Over Bay Of Bengal To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm By Oct 28; Andhra, Odisha & Tamil Nadu On High Alert
Cyclone Montha Update: IMD Warns Storm Over Bay Of Bengal To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm By Oct 28; Andhra, Odisha & Tamil Nadu On High Alert

The storm is expected to bring wind speeds of 90–100 km/h, gusting up to 110 km/h, accompanied by heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions along coastal regions.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
IMD Warns Storm Over Bay Of Bengal To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm By Oct 28. | PTI

Chennai, October 27: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert as Cyclonic Storm Montha over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of Tuesday (October 28).

According to the IMD, Cyclone Montha is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam (around Kakinada) by the evening or night of October 28. The storm is expected to bring wind speeds of 90–100 km/h, gusting up to 110 km/h, accompanied by heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions along coastal regions. Residents have been urged to stay alert and follow official updates.

In Odisha, the State Health Department has declared full preparedness. According to an IANS report, over 4,500 pregnant women have been identified in vulnerable districts, and 1,073 have already been moved to safer health centres. Eight southern districts, including Ganjam and Koraput, are on high alert, with Rapid Action Teams, emergency medicines, and power backups in place.

Himalayan Region Impact

Meanwhile, Everest Today reported that Cyclone Montha is also likely to impact the Himalayan regions of Nepal, causing heavy snowfall and strong winds between Monday and Friday. Trekkers and climbers have been advised to delay ascents and stay updated with local weather forecasts due to possible whiteout conditions.

JP Nadda Expresses Concern

BJP President JP Nadda expressed concern over the situation. He said, “Deeply concerned for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar as Cyclone Montha approaches. I have directed all BJP units in these states to remain on high alert and actively assist in preparedness, relief, and rehabilitation efforts.”

IndiGo Issues Advisory

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory warning passengers about potential disruptions.

“Due to cyclone conditions and heavy rainfall expected in and around Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry, several flights may be delayed or cancelled. Passengers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra travel time due to traffic and waterlogging,” the airline said in a statement.

Authorities have urged residents in coastal and low-lying areas to stay indoors, secure belongings and avoid unnecessary travel until the cyclone passes. Relief and rescue teams have been placed on standby across affected states.

