Elderly Farmer Breaks Down In Fertiliser Queue In UP's Basti, Viral Video Prompts Official Inquiry At Committee | X/@Benarasiyaa

Basti: A video of an elderly farmer crying while waiting in a fertiliser queue in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, has gone viral, leading to an official inquiry. The video, shared widely across social media platforms, captures the distress of farmers amid growing frustration over fertiliser access.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the incident took place at the Gopinathpur multipurpose primary rural cooperative society in the Parshurampur development block.

Here is the viral video:

An elderly farmer in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh breaks down while standing in a long queue to procure fertilizer at a Sahkari Samiti. The state government had claimed there is no scarcity of fertilizer in the state. Farmers have to literally put their life on the line to… pic.twitter.com/sGX07oj5ki — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 29, 2025

Fertiliser Shortage Mounts Frustration

In the video, the elderly man, later identified as Meghnath Gupta of Nathpur Pandey village, is seen standing in a long queue outside the committee office. When asked by another individual how long he had been waiting, Gupta broke down, overcome by emotion. His tearful response symbolised the growing hardship faced by local farmers during the peak agricultural season.

Despite repeated complaints, farmers in the area have reportedly been queuing at committees since early morning hours in hopes of securing fertiliser. While Agriculture Department officials maintain that there is no shortage, the ground reality appears otherwise for those standing in lines daily.

Inquiry Ordered On Gopinathpur Committee

After the video went viral, a stir was reported in the Agriculture and Cooperative Departments. Preliminary findings confirmed that the incident occurred at the Gopinathpur committee under Parshurampur. The administration has since initiated an inquiry into the circumstances, although no official shortage has been acknowledged.

Farmers across Basti have expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing mismanagement, citing repeated struggles at various committee centres. The issue highlights a larger problem of coordination and delivery within the system that is now drawing attention at higher administrative levels.

While officials are downplaying the severity of the crisis, the video of Meghnath Gupta has brought the matter into sharp public focus, putting pressure on authorities to ensure a more efficient and farmer-friendly fertiliser distribution mechanism.