 Bihar: JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal Sits On Dharnā Near CM Nitish Kumar's Residence – Video
JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal, facing slim chances of getting a party ticket for upcoming Bihar assembly polls, staged a dharnā near CM Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna on Oct 14. Stopped by security from entering, he sat near the gate with supporters, demanding the party symbol and refusing to leave until his demands are met.a

Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Bihar: JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal Sits On Dharnā Near CM Nitish Kumar's Residence – Video | PTI

Patna: JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal, who is understood to have a slim chance of getting a party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls, on Tuesday sat on a dharna near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence.

Mandal, who is enjoying the fourth consecutive term from the Gopalpur seat in Bhagalpur district, reached 1, Anney Marg with a group of slogan-shouting supporters.

When security personnel stopped him from entering the premises, pointing out that he did not have an appointment, Mandal sat down close to the gate.

"I will not budge till I get the party symbol from the CM, who is our party's supremo. The security personnel may charge the baton if they wish," he told reporters.

