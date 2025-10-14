Bihar: JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal Sits On Dharnā Near CM Nitish Kumar's Residence – Video | PTI

Patna: JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal, who is understood to have a slim chance of getting a party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls, on Tuesday sat on a dharna near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence.

Mandal, who is enjoying the fourth consecutive term from the Gopalpur seat in Bhagalpur district, reached 1, Anney Marg with a group of slogan-shouting supporters.

VIDEO | Patna: JD(U) MLA from Gopalpur Gopal Mandal sits on a protest outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence at 1 Anne Marg with his supporters. He says,



When security personnel stopped him from entering the premises, pointing out that he did not have an appointment, Mandal sat down close to the gate.

"I will not budge till I get the party symbol from the CM, who is our party's supremo. The security personnel may charge the baton if they wish," he told reporters.

