2 UP Constables Suspended For Assaulting Liquor Shop Staff Over Delay In Serving Snacks In Ghaziabad – VIDEO

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has gone viral on social media, showing two police constables misbehaving at a liquor shop. The two policemen, posted at the Police Lines, were caught on camera creating a ruckus at a model shop located in the Navayug Market area under the Nagar Kotwali police station limits.

In the viral footage, one constable is seen thrashing a staff member with a belt, while the other is shouting and hurling abuses at the shop owner. Several beer and liquor bottles can be seen placed on the table in front of them, suggesting that they had been drinking at the time of the incident.

According to reports, the constables lost their temper after the staff delayed serving snacks. Without warning, they began yelling, abusing, and hitting the employees with a belt. Other customers present at the shop recorded the incident on their phones, and the video soon spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Upon being informed aobut incident, local police reached the spot. DCP City Dhawal Jaiswal confirmed that immediate action had been taken. The two policemen, Head Constable Kapil and Constable Vineet, were taken into custody and sent for medical examination. Both have been suspended pending an inquiry.

Police officials have assured that strict action will be taken once the internal investigation is complete.