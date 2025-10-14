Who Is Sukhcharan Nikka Brar, 'Flying Sikh' & Sarpanch Of Punjab Village Known For His Viral Paragliding Stunt Videos | Instagram @flying_sikh_punjab

A Sarpanch from a Punjab village is going viral on social media for his paragliding and paramotor stunt videos featuring himself. The elderly looking man, Sukhcharan Nikka Brar, refers to himself as India's first Sarpanch paragliding and paramotor pilot. Sukhcharan Nikka Brar is reportedly serving as Sarpanch of Ude Karan village located in Muktsar district in Punjab. Netizens are amazed by his awe-inspiring videos of flying over Punjab landscapes in his paraglider aircraft, which looks more like an unfinished, repaired gadget.

Sukhcharan Nikka Brar has become an Internet sensation with his recent video, which he posted on October 10. The video shows majestic views from sky level of a busy Punjab highway and a city spread alongsides of its sides. As the camera turns around, Brar can be seen comfortably sitting in his paragliding aircraft, without even a hint of fear in his eyes. His smooth ride has amazed netizens, prompting them to know more about this 'flying sikh.'

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:

Owner Of Paragliding Training School:

Sukhcharan Nikka Brar runs the Motor Paragliding Training School. In his school, he teaches paragliding and paramotor pilot to young students and enthusiasts. On the other hand, he also takes people on joyrides with him as a paragliding experience. Brar has also promoted his flower-dropping services for any kind of ceremony.

India's first Sarpanch Paragliding Pilot

Brar refers to himself as 'all India's first Sarpanch paragliding and paramotor pilot. Reportedly, he is the Sarpanch of Ude Karan village in Muktsar, Punjab. In one of his paragliding stunt videos posted on Instagram, Brar wrote, "The sky is my playground and I’m having the time of my life."

In the video, he can be seen flying at high speed, close to the ground, but in the air with cheers and a warm smile for the viewers, and passes between the two parked cars.