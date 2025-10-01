Who Is Kristina Koko? Russian Influencer Who Accused Delhi's FRRO Staff Of Misbehaviour And Lewd Comments, 'They Thought I'm Prostitute' | Instagram @koko_kkvv

Delhi's Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) is under the scanner after serious allegations made by a Russian influencer about the female staff at the office. On her visit to the FRRO, the popular Russian woman, Christina, also known as Koko on social media, had to face lewd comments by the female staff. She accused the female officer in the office nabbed her cellphone and also checking it without her permission.

Kristina took to her social media to report the incident. In a three-part video series, she briefly told about her visit to the FRRO and also took a dig at the office and its female staff. As she reported on her Instagram handle, @koko_kkvv, Kristina visited Delhi's FRRO, which is situated in R.K. Puram, New Delhi, to extend her Visa in India.

During the process, the female officer at the office asked for Kristina's phone and started going through it without taking her permission. The female officer allegedly went through the personal information on her phone and was seen gossiping about it with her colleague in front of her. Later, Kristina revealed that the officer asked her about her multiple stays in hotels.

The officer allegedly asked her if she was involved in any kind of illegal acts like escorting, prostitution, or drug trafficking, and repeatedly asked her about her multiple hotel stays. The distressed Russian woman broke into tears while narrating the incident to her followers. She also made clear that in the year 2025, she had stayed at only one hotel when she was in Delhi.

Kristina said that she is ready to publicly apologize to the FRRO if they find any kind of proof that she was with another man in any of her hotel visits. The three-part series also spans details about Kristina's love life and her stays at different places across India.

Kristina is a Russian influencer who lives in India. She is a popular creator on Instagram and has around 480K followers on the social media platform. Kristina mainly creates lifestyle content along with vlogs and talk sessions with her followers. She also promotes the Hindi language on her profile through her content.