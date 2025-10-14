 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Leader Ajay Kumar Mandal Resigns As MP Ahead Of Polls, Says 'Advice Not Sought In Ticket Distribution'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Leader Ajay Kumar Mandal Resigns As MP Ahead Of Polls, Says 'Advice Not Sought In Ticket Distribution'

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Leader Ajay Kumar Mandal Resigns As MP Ahead Of Polls, Says 'Advice Not Sought In Ticket Distribution'

In his resignation letter addressed to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Ajay Kumar expressed his reservations over tickets being allotted to undeserving candidates and said that the opinions of district presidents and other local leaders were disregarded during ticket distribution.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image

In a major setback to the Janata Dal United (JDU), party leader Ajay Kumar Mandal resigned from his post as Member of Parliament on Tuesday. Sharing his resignation later on X, Bhagalpur MP alleged that his advice was ignored during the ticket allocation process for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Requesting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to allow him to step down, he said, “Despite being a local MP, my advice was not sought in any way regarding ticket allocation. Therefore, there is no justification for me to continue as an MP.”

In his resignation letter addressed to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Ajay Kumar expressed his reservations over tickets being allotted to undeserving candidates and said that the opinions of district presidents and other local leaders were disregarded during ticket distribution.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Divya Gautam To Contest From Digha On...
article-image

A sulking Ajay Kumar claimed that he was neither given time to meet Nitish Kumar nor was his voice heard.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Residents Serve Legal Notice To District Collector Over DRSC Inactivity After Fatal Truck Accidents In Hinjawadi
Pune Residents Serve Legal Notice To District Collector Over DRSC Inactivity After Fatal Truck Accidents In Hinjawadi
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
TISS Files Complaint Against Students For 'Unauthorised Gathering' On GN Saibaba's Death Anniversary, FIR Lodged; Students Deny Allegations
TISS Files Complaint Against Students For 'Unauthorised Gathering' On GN Saibaba's Death Anniversary, FIR Lodged; Students Deny Allegations
Palghar News: Frustrated Over Highway Traffic Chaos, Vasai Residents To Send Letter To PM Modi Seeking 'Permission For Suicide'
Palghar News: Frustrated Over Highway Traffic Chaos, Vasai Residents To Send Letter To PM Modi Seeking 'Permission For Suicide'

Warning Nitish Kumar about the negative impact of inactive individuals or outsiders being given key roles, he said that such decisions would weaken the party and affect its leadership, which was a matter of concern.

Notably, this development comes a day after two Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs switched sides and joined the ruling JDU.

Nawada MLA Vibha Devi and Rajauli MLA Prakash Veer had met Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav and submitted their resignations to him on Sunday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Doha-Hong Kong Qatar Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Ahmedabad Airport Due To Technical...

Doha-Hong Kong Qatar Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Ahmedabad Airport Due To Technical...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD President Lalu Prasad Distributes Tickets To Party Candidates,...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD President Lalu Prasad Distributes Tickets To Party Candidates,...

Mother-Son Duo Locked Up For 15 Months By 'Congress Leader' Over Property Dispute In Jharkhand's...

Mother-Son Duo Locked Up For 15 Months By 'Congress Leader' Over Property Dispute In Jharkhand's...