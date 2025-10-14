Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Leader Ajay Kumar Mandal Resigns As MP Ahead Of Polls, Says 'Advice Not Sought In Ticket Distribution'

In a major setback to the Janata Dal United (JDU), party leader Ajay Kumar Mandal resigned from his post as Member of Parliament on Tuesday. Sharing his resignation later on X, Bhagalpur MP alleged that his advice was ignored during the ticket allocation process for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Requesting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to allow him to step down, he said, “Despite being a local MP, my advice was not sought in any way regarding ticket allocation. Therefore, there is no justification for me to continue as an MP.”

In his resignation letter addressed to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Ajay Kumar expressed his reservations over tickets being allotted to undeserving candidates and said that the opinions of district presidents and other local leaders were disregarded during ticket distribution.

A sulking Ajay Kumar claimed that he was neither given time to meet Nitish Kumar nor was his voice heard.

Warning Nitish Kumar about the negative impact of inactive individuals or outsiders being given key roles, he said that such decisions would weaken the party and affect its leadership, which was a matter of concern.

Notably, this development comes a day after two Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs switched sides and joined the ruling JDU.

Nawada MLA Vibha Devi and Rajauli MLA Prakash Veer had met Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav and submitted their resignations to him on Sunday.