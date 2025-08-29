Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Warns Against Bihar-Like SIR, Accuses BJP Of Misusing Election Commission For Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | X @ANI

Chennai: In strong Opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that a similar exercise should not be conducted in his state.

"A situation like SIR in Bihar should not happen in Tamil Nadu. The people should be enlightened about the situation in Bihar," Stalin said in an event here.

"A situation like SIR in Bihar should not happen in Tamil Nadu. The people should be enlightened about the situation in Bihar."



"Tomorrow, I am leaving for Germany and England for the next week. Tamil Nadu has attracted Rs 10 lakh crores in investments through our Dravidian model government policies,"

"Tomorrow, I am leaving for Germany and England for the next week. Tamil Nadu has attracted Rs 10 lakh crores in investments through our Dravidian model government policies," he added.

The Opposition INDIA bloc parties have expressed their opposition to the SIR in Bihar, arguing that the exercise would disenfranchise large sections of society.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, opposing the SIR and alleging 'vote theft' by the BJP in connivance with the Election Commission.

Earlier this week, Stalin had joined Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya in Bihar's Muzaffarpur for the yatra.

Stalin has accused the BJP of turning the Election Commission of India (ECI) into a puppet.

"If elections are conducted in a fair manner, the NDA is going to lose. They (Centre) have made the Election Commission a puppet that is being run by a remote control. Removing the people of Bihar from the voters' list is not right," he had said while addressing the crowd in Muzaffarpur.

"I have come from Tamil Nadu to support my brothers. Rahul Gandhi has exposed the 'vote chori' by the Election Commission. CEC Gyanesh Kumar says that Rahul Gandhi should give an affidavit or apologise. Will Rahul Gandhi ever get scared by all this?... Today, the BJP is attacking them because it has shown how the BJP has turned elections into a joke," he said.

Meanwhile, as the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' entered its final stages, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani on Friday took part in the campaign in Bettiah.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is being conducted in Bettiah, West Champaran, to Siwan via Gopalganj on Friday.

