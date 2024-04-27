West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Go Back' Slogans Raised By TMC Workers Against BJP State Chief Sukanta Majumdar; Visuals Surface

Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of verbal scuffle were reported in West Bengal. In Balurghat, BJP state president and candidate Sukanta Majumdar was seen in a verbal tussle with Trinamool Congress' men in the morning and 'Go Back' slogans were raised against him. Majumdar alleged that TMC supporters in large numbers assembled at a polling booth in Balurghat.

He claimed at some places like Itahar in Raiganj, voters were stopped from going to booths.

#WATCH | Altercation between West Bengal BJP chief and Lok Sabha candidate from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar and TMC workers in Balurghat. Majumdar alleges that a large number of TMC workers are present at a polling booth. Slogans of "Go back" pointed at Majumdar also heard.… pic.twitter.com/ucUUtQYpb9 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

TMC claimed to raise the 'Go Back' slogan as, according to them, Majumdar deliberately 'disrupted' the polling through an 'orchestrated ruckus' against voters, TMC workers, and police.

Darjeeling BJP candidate Raju Bista was seen in an altercation with both police and TMC workers. Bista complained that at some booths of Chopra, Darjeeling, BJP's polling agents were not allowed.

TMC alleged that at Phansidewa, Darjeeling, central forces harassed the voters and forced them to vote for BJP. In 3 North Bengal seats, 71.84% of polling was registered with Darjeeling at 71.41%, Balurghat at 72.30% and Raiganj witnessed 71.87%turnout.

Poll analyst Shubhomoy Moitra said the turnout percentage is normal as per West Bengal voters' trend.