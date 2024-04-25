Lok Sabha Election 2024, Darjeeling Constituency in West Bengal: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, and Vote Shares

Darjeeling is one of the three Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal that is going to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Raiganj and Balurghat are the other two Lok Sabha constituencies that go to poll in the second phase on April 26.

Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency elections 2019 results. | ECI

Read Also Poll Potion Gets Spicier In West Bengal

The parliamentary constituency of Darjeeling includes seven assembly segments - Chopra, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri, Phansidewa.

Darjeeling Lok Sabha Election Candidates

BJP has fielded incumbent MP Raju Bista and is hoping to win the seat for the fourth time. In 2019 elections Bista defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Amar Singh Rai. BJP had fielded S S Ahluwalia in 2014 who won the seat for the party while in 2009 elections Jaswant Singh of the saffron party emerged victorious. CPM won the seat six times in 1971, 1980, 1984, 1996, 1998 and 1999 while Congress won Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat five times in 1957, 1962, 1977, 1991 and 2004. BJP has won the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Bista is pitted against Gopal Lama of the TMC. A former civil servant, Lama is not active in politics. Congress has fielded Munish Tamang from the seat. TMC has never won this Lok Sabha seat.

Vote Share

In 2019 elections Darjeeling had a total of 1899 polling stations for 16,11,317 voters. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections BJP candidate Raju Bista polled 59.19 per cent votes while his nearest TMC rival got 26.56 per cent votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections BJP candidate polled 42.75 votes while the TMC candidate got 25.48 per cent votes.

Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat 2014 voter turnout Assembly segment wise. | ECI

The results for Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency will be declared on June 4.