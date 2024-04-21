West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar,' No Way, Asserts Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said BJP failed to keep their target in the state in the 2021 Assembly election and also maintained that the saffron camp will again fail in keeping its ab ki baar 400 par narrative for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Addressing a poll rally, Mamata said, During the Assembly election, their narrative to cross 200 of the 294 Assembly seats failed and they did not even get 80 seats and from their victory kitty 10 MLAs soon returned to Trinamool. This time too, they will not get votes in West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Delhi and also in South India. They (BJP) will not make a clean sweep even in Madhya Pradesh.

Mamata said she is the Royal Bengal Tigress and she will not beg before anyone. Though the central government stopped giving money to Bengal, we paid for 100 days work. We even promised to build 11 lakh houses and started the states scheme of 50 days work, said the chief minister.