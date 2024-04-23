Poll Potion Gets Spicier In West Bengal

Kolkata High Court | Wikipedia

The division bench of Calcutta High Court’s decision on Monday to cancel the illegal recruitment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff by the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) and ordering them to return their salaries with interest, has come as a shot in the arm for the West Bengal unit of the BJP, especially with the highoctane Lok Sabha underway.

The 2024 General Election is being held in seven phases and West Bengal will witness voting across the seven phases. And, the political grapevine feels that after Sandeshkhali, the HC order on Monday will have a bearing on the ballot.

Several Trinamool leaders, including Partha Chatterjee and former officials find themselves incarcerated in the case.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s unit in Bengal has seized upon the ruling party, aiming criticism towards the TMC government. Reacting to the order the saffron leadership asserted that Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who hold significant positions in the party hierarchy, are poised for defeat.

“The High Court has cancelled about 24,000 SSC recruitments from 2016. The CBI can take anyone into custody. A smile has appeared on the faces of the worthy. This time, the nephew and his aunt will be defeated. #TMCExposed,” said BJP Bengal.

Notably, retired Justice Abhijit Ganguly, who had also instituted a CBI probe in the case, is currently contesting as a BJP candidate in the ongoing Lok Sabha election from Suvendu Adhikari’s bastion Tamluk.

Monday noon turned out to be a busy day for politicians soon after the HC announced its order. Senior BJP leader and LoP Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the order saying, “The TMC government was involved in corruption.” “We welcome the Calcutta High Court order.

We have nothing to say about those who have lost their jobs. But this verdict proves the TMC government was indeed involved in corruption. We condemn this corrupt government, where jobs were sold by ministers and party leaders,” said Adhikari.

Mamata can't escape responsibility: BJP

Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “The chief minister cannot avoid her responsibility as the head of the state. We demand an explanation from her as to how such a scam took place. Thousands of families have been impacted by this decision,” he said.

A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi also directed the CBI to undertake further investigation with respect to the appointment process and submit a report within three months.

Lives of millions of youth have been ruined: BJP

Taking to X, BJP’s IT Cell Head Amit Malviya said, “The Calcutta High Court’s judgment on the SSC recruitment scam in West Bengal is massive. Approx 25,735 jobs (Group C, Group D, Secondary and Senior Secondary) have been declared void. Chief Ministers for similar scams, much smaller in size, have gone to jail. This is undoubtedly the biggest govt sponsored recruitment scam. Lives of millions of youth have been ruined.”

A few weeks ago, Sandeshkhali rocked the state and made national headlines. And, mastermind Sheikh Sahajahan was arrested after remaining a fugitive for 55 days. The TMC MP of Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, was also at the receiving end after she did not visit the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even addressed the people of Sandeshkhali virtually and BJP candidate Rekha Patra from the locality shot into limelight in no time. However, it is to be seen how Patra fares in the Muslimdominated constituency. It may be recalled that six months ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his party would bag 35 of the 42 seats in West Bengal. In 2019, the saffron brigade raised its tally from 2 seats in 2014 to 18. It is now time for the state unit leadership to get their act together and see how they can impress upon the voters where voting will continue till the last phase on June 1, 2024.