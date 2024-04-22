 West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajnath Singh Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Says CM 'Forgot Meaning Of Her Name'
Rajnath alleged that "lawlessness" prevailed in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday had a busy schedule as he addressed several rallies in West Bengal. Rajnath alleged that "lawlessness" prevailed in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule and claimed that Mamata didi has "forgotten the meaning of her name".

"Despite having a woman chief minister, incidents like Sandeshkhali take place in West Bengal. It's a shame. If the BJP comes to power, we will see that such things are not repeated. Mamata didi has forgotten the meaning of her name and cannot even see the cries of the people of the state. People are afraid as goons are ruling here," said Rajnath.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP May Attempt To kill Me And Abhishek, Alleges CM Mamata
Notably, incidents of landgrab and sexual harassment against women were reported against Trinamool Congress leaders and the kingpin Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates are presently under the custody of the central agency.

On Sunday, CBI officials visited Sandeshkhali again and spoke with the "victims" whose land was grabbed by Shahahjahan and his associates. Taking potshots at the CM, Rajnath said Mamata did not allow to implement several central schemes in West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar,' No Way, Asserts Mamata Banerjee
About Modi's love for West Bengal, Rajnath said soon after the cremation of Modi's mother, he inaugurated Vande Bharat trains for the state on December 20, 2022.

"Our country is the world's fifth largest economy. By 2027,it will reach in top three posi-tions," he said.

