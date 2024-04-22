West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP May Attempt To kill Me And Abhishek, Alleges CM Mamata

CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

A day after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari warned of a "big explosion on Monday which will shake the TMC and its top brass," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the ruling BJP of conspiring against her and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and said that they "do not feel safe".

The TMC supremo also claimed that the BJP was targeting her and the TMC General Secretary. Those who are claiming that they will drop bombs, I want to tell: Both Abhishek and I are the targets. They are after our lives. But we are not worried about our security, we want to work for peoples security, said Mamata.

Hitting out at Adhikari, Mamata Banerjee said, "There is a traitor who joined the BJP to protect his family and ill-gotten wealth. Let me tell him, his threat to trigger a chocolate bomb explosion is treated with contempt by us".

"We will counter him by bursting firecrackers. For us, firecrackers are unravelling discrepancies in the PM Care Fund and 'jumla' of crediting Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's bank account. He only peddles falsehood," she said.

Saffronisation of the Doordarshan logo

The West Bengal Chief Minister also expressed her shock over saffronisation of the Doordarshan logo. I am shocked at the sudden saffronisation and change of colour of Doordarshan logo when the national elections are taking place across the country! It is absolutely unethical, grossly illegal, and speaks volumes of the pro-BJP bias of the national public broadcaster! They are trying to paint everything saffron. Now each building will be awash in saffron, charged Mamata. She urged the Election Commission to revert the logo to its original blue color.