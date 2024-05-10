Kannauj Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results |

Kannauj lok sabha seat is one of the key constituencies of the 80 constituencies spread across uttar pradesh. Kanauj encompasses five assembly seats namely- Kannauj, Tirwa, Chhibramau, Rasulabad and Bidhuna which is a part of Kannauj district, Kanpur Dehat and Auraya district.

Kannauj Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the thirteen seats in Uttar Pradesh where polling will be held on May 13, during phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024. It is a high stakes battle that will have former CM Akhilesh yadav fighting for the seat, Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav was nominated as SP candidate for the seat, however after majority party workers' insistence, Akhilesh Yadav was chosen as the candidate. . This seat has potential to make a significant impact on the Uttar Prdesh’s Lok Sabha election results.

Akhliesh yadav (SP) Vs Subrant Pathak (BJP)

Among the exhaustive list of candidates that will fight it out for the high profile seat, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav and BJP’s Subrat Pathak will be facing each other in this year’s general elections. Akhilesh Yadav is eyeing a regain of this SP's stronghold since 1998.

Previous Lok Sabha results

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party had won the General elections securing 563,087 votes defeating SP’s Dimple Yadav. Dimple was defeated by a margin of 12,353 votes. In 2014, Dimple Yadav emerged victorious securing 489,164 votes. She defeated Subrat Pathak (BJP) by a margin of 19,907 votes.

In 2009, Akhliesh Yadav had defeated BJP’s Dr. Mahesh Chandra Verma secured a total of 337,751 votes. He had defeated the runner-up by a margin of 1,15,864 votes.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.