'No Excuse For Bad Behaviour': Rajdeep Sardesai Shares Video Of BJP Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi Mishandling Mic, Abusing Video Journalist After Live TV Debate

Senior journalist and India Today news channel journalist Rajdeep Sardesai shared a video on X on Saturday, claiming that reporter-turned-politician and BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi misbehaved with a video journalist at her house after her fader was allegedly lowered during a live debate on the channel.

Responding to an X post by a BJP leader in which she called him a 'political propagandist masquerading as a journalist,' Rajdeep wrote, 'Ma’am, Shazia Ilmi, I respect all my guests always. If anything, I am too indulgent: the fader is lowered only to avoid crosstalk and noise on the show. If you have a grouse with me or with an army general on the show, of course, that’s your prerogative. And I respect that too. But for you to chuck the mic, abuse our video journalist, and throw him out of your house is just NOT done.'

'He was only doing his job. No excuse for bad behaviour. The rest I leave to you. Have a good weekend,' he added.

Ma’am, @shaziailmi I respect all my guests always. If anything, I am too indulgent: the fader is lowered only to avoid cross talk and noise on the show. If you have a grouse with me or with an army general on the show, of course that’s your prerogative. And I respect that too.… https://t.co/43atjurw75 pic.twitter.com/VjfmrrGWsz — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 27, 2024

What had happened during debate?

Yesterday, Shazia, in a post on X tagging Rajdeep Sardesai, India Today, and Aaj Tak, came down heavily on the journalist for lowering her fader during a debate.

Criticising Rajdeep, she said, 'Don’t you ever bring down my fader again. Remember, I have been on both sides and know how to handle bullies like you. By the way, it doesn’t behoove political propagandists masquerading as journalists to sermonise.'

'And learn your facts before pitting one ex-army chief against all other defense chiefs simply to create mischief.'

She also shared a link to an article titled, 'Not a bolt from the blue, Army chief says Agnipath scheme came after ‘due consultation’.'

Yesterday, Rajdeep hosted a debate on 'Politics over Kargil Vijay Diwas' where Shazia was one of the participants. During the debate, Major General Yash Mor (retired) pointed out that after the COVID outbreak, we did not recruit 1.8 lakh soldiers. He said, 'Earlier, the pride of uniform—army, navy, and air forces—always been the number one choice of our rural youth. Today, unfortunately, it is not the number one choice... Young people have been disheartened.'

As Major General Yash Mor was speaking, Shazia Ilmi interrupted him. On this, Rajdeep asked Shazia to have patience and listen to him as he was giving hard facts.

Shazia replied, saying, 'Don’t sermonize.' Then a heated argument broke out between Rajdeep and Shazia. Shazia then removed her mic and walked out of the debate.