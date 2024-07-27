Bengaluru: Tension Arises Over Alleged Arrival Of 3-Tonne Dog Meat Consignment At City Railway Station; Police Deployed

Representational Image/ Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bengaluru: Tension prevailed at the Bengaluru City Railway Station when a consignment of meat weighing about three tonnes loaded in about 150 cartons reached here from Jaipur in a train on Friday night, railway sources said.

Claim Made By A Cow Vigilante & It's Refutation By The Meat Dealer

Puneeth Kerehalli, a cow vigilante, earlier jailed on murder charge, claimed it was dog meat. However, meat dealer Abdul Razzaq, who had ordered the meat, dismissed the charge.

The consignment was ordered legally and it is not dog meat but sheep meat, he said.

"We have legal documents to prove it. One can see the tail of the animal that was slaughtered. It's sheep and not a dog," the meat trader said.

He alleged that Kerehalli wanted to make money by levelling false accusation.

Due to the commotion, a large number of people gathered there, and seeing the situation, police have been deployed.