Ahmednagar Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights and Previous Elections

Ahmednagar is another interesting Seat among the 10 Lok Sabha Constituencies of Maharashtra that will go for polls on May 13 during the 4th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency includes six legislative assembly segments namely- Shevgaon, Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, and Karjat Jamkhed, all situated within the Ahmednagar district.

BJP has a very strong presence in Ahmednagar with Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil being the winner of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP's Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil is aiming at victory for the second time from Ahmendnagar. On the other side at loggerheads will be Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke of Sharad Pawar's NCP who is preparing to give a tough fight to Sujay Radhakrishnan.

Who is Sujay Vikhe Patil (BJP)

Sujay Vikhe is a neurosurgeon and has a strong political family background. He is the son of a powerful political family- The Vikhe-Patils of Western Maharashtra. Remember, the family is popularly known establishing Asia's first cooperative sugar mill. The family has dominated the political scene of the seat since past 10 years and is a big challenge for his opponents who are in fray for the big battle. Sujay and his father were earlier in Congress and they switched to BJP in 2019. In fact, its interesting to note that he was the first minister to be sworn in during the expansion of the Eknath Shinde Ministry in 2022.

Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke (NCP) (SP)

Nilesh Lanke is relatively new in politics compared to Vikhe-Patil. He is NCP's candidate from the MVA. He jumped into politics for the first time as a gram panchayat member in 2010. During the Pawar vs Pawar war, Lanke had earlier inclined to Ajit Pawar but soon switched back to Sharad Pawar ahead of elections.

Previous Lok Sabha election results

During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Sujay Vikhe Patil had clinched victory on a BJP ticket securing 7,04,660 votes. He had defeated NCP's Sangram Arun Jagtap by a margin of 281,474 votes. BJP's Dilipkumar Mansukhlal Gandhi had emerged victorious in 2009 as well as in 2014. In 2014, Dilipkumar Mansukhlal Gandhi has secured 605,185 votes defeating NCP's Rajeev Rajale by a margin of 3,317 votes. In 2009, Gandhi had secured 312,047 votes defeating NCP's Shivaji Kardile by a margin of 46,731 votes.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.