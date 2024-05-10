 'Voting For Congress Means Voting For Pakistan': BJP's Navneet Rana Booked For Controversial Remarks In Telangana
'Voting For Congress Means Voting For Pakistan': BJP's Navneet Rana Booked For Controversial Remarks In Telangana

A case has been registered under Section188 of the IPC at Shadnagar Police station.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image

Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Maharashtra's Amravati, Navneet Rana, has been booked on Friday for her controversial remarks against the Congress.

A case has been registered under Section188 of the IPC at Shadnagar Police station.

“We got a complaint from FST flying squad, EC for Violation of Rules. The complaint was given yesterday. Krishna Mohan, FST of EC who is on election duty has made a complaint on the comment ‘if voted for Rahul Gandhi, vote goes to Pakistan” made by her. The case is booked under section 188 of IPC,” the police said.

This is breaking news. More details awaited.

