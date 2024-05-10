'Voting For Congress Means Voting For Pakistan': BJP's Navneet Rana Booked For Controversial Remarks In Telangana

Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Maharashtra's Amravati, Navneet Rana, has been booked on Friday for her controversial remarks against the Congress.

A case has been registered under Section188 of the IPC at Shadnagar Police station.

Case registered against #BJP MP and candidate from #Amravati #NavneetRana for Controversial remark in #Telangana



Navneet Rana's false statement “Voting for Congress is Voting for Pakistan” during an election campaign in Shadnagar.#LokSabhaElection2024 #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/NYDm1CUUnm — Mohd Dastagir Ahmed (@Dastagir_Hyd) May 10, 2024

“We got a complaint from FST flying squad, EC for Violation of Rules. The complaint was given yesterday. Krishna Mohan, FST of EC who is on election duty has made a complaint on the comment ‘if voted for Rahul Gandhi, vote goes to Pakistan” made by her. The case is booked under section 188 of IPC,” the police said.

This is breaking news. More details awaited.