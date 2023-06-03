Odisha train tragedy: Over 50 doctors mobilised, 115 ambulances deployed | ANI

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has mobilised an additional 50 doctors and deployed 115 ambulances for the rescue and treatment of all the injured persons in the tragic accident of two express trains in Balasore district on Friday evening.

One of the major challenges before the authorities is now to provide medical care to the injured persons. As per reports, over 200 persons have been seriously injured in the mishap.

SCB Medical College and Hospital at incident site

Health department officials said that 50 doctors from different government hospitals have been mobilised to Balasore to provide treatment to the injured passengers. Besides, a team of doctors from SCB Medical College and Hospital has also rushed to the spot.

The Cuttack Medical College along with AIIMS Bhubaneswar, private hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been kept ready to receive patients, the officials said. All the hospitals enroute from Balasore to Cuttack have been kept in readiness to receive patients.

A 100-bed hospital and a dedicated ambulance corridor have been made ready at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, said Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

The neighbouring districts have been asked to mobilise lightweight stretchers and body carriers along with bedsheets. All mortuaries have been kept in readiness, officials said.

NDRF, ODRAF, Odisha Fire Service etc deployed

All required first-aid consumables, drugs and IV fluids are in sufficient stock. Besides, relocation of some additional stock from Mayurbhanj district warehouse is being done immediately for Balasore, said health secretary Shalini Pandit.

The Central Drug Warehouse in Bhubaneswar is in readiness for dispatch of drugs and consumables in case of any need, she said.

"We are alert and in contact with district teams for any requirements," she added.

Meanwhile, NDRF, ODRAF, Odisha Fire Service along with several volunteer organisations are conducting the rescue operations.