Odisha train tragedy: Helpline numbers issued as overnight rescue operations continue at war-footing

Two trains, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Express (Train no. 12841) and SMVB-HWH Superfast Express (Train no. 12864), derailed near BahanagaBazaar Railway station at approximately 18:55 Hrs on June 2, 2023.

The accident has resulted in at least 70 deaths, whereas around 400 people have been injured.

Immediate action was taken, and Accident Relief trains, including SPARME, ART, and ARME, were ordered from Kharagpur, Balasore, and Santragachi.

Rescue operations are being conducted on an urgent basis, with the presence of NDRF teams, medical teams, and ambulances at the accident site. At present, two casualties have been reported, and four injured persons have been taken to a nearby hospital. Minorly injured passengers are being prioritized and shifted to Balasore, Khantapara, Soro, and Gopalpur Health units.

Helpdesks have been set up at Howrah, Santragachi, Shalimar, Kharagpur, and Balasore to provide assistance and support to the affected individuals.

Helpline Numbers :

HWH : 033-2638227

KGP : 8972073925, 9332392339

BLS : 8249591559, 7978418322, 8585039521

SHM : 9903370746

SRC : 8109289460, 8340649469