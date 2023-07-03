Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar Teaser To Release On July 6 At 5:12 Am

The teaser of Prabhas' much-awaited film Salaar is all set to release on Thursday, July 6, at 5:12 am. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar has been in talks ever since its announcement. While the audience is eagerly waiting to hear some updates about this mega project, the makers dropped a big announcement, revealing the teaser date and time.

Salaar is the biggest film of the year, coming from the biggest action director Prashanth Neel who also directed KGF and the biggest action superstar Prabhas whose Bahubali franchise is considered to be one of the biggest ever made in this era, will be coming together for the first time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing the poster of Prabhas, Hombale Films wrote on Twitter, "𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐧, #𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐀𝐑 🔥Watch #SalaarTeaser on July 6th at 5:12 AM on http://bit.ly/HombaleFilms #SalaarTeaserOnJuly6th."

The film is produced by Hombale Films. It also stars Shruti Haasan. Salaar film will be released in theaters on September 28, 2023.

Salaar marks filmmaker Neel's foray into Telugu cinema. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.