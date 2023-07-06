Salaar Teaser: Rebel Star Prabhas Packs A Punch In This Action Drama |

Hombale Films which bankrolled KGF: Chapter 1 and 2 joined hands with visionary director Prashanth Neel to create Salaar, a film that pushes the boundaries of cinematic brilliance. Here's the official teaser of Salaar featuring powerhouse talents of Prabhas, Prithviraj, Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram.

The teaser begins with Tinnu Anand surrounded by armed men. Unfazed by their power, he tells them "In simple English, a lion, a tiger, or an elephant is dangerous, but not in in Jurassic Park because there the apex predator is a dinosaur.

The teaser also revealed that this is the first installment titled as Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which means there will be a second part.

The extraordinary tale of rebellion is filled with power-packed action and impactful music by Ravi Basrur. The teaser offers a thrilling glimpse into the intense narrative and mind-blowing visuals that await you. Get ready to witness the most violent man on screens. Salaar will hit the big screens on September 28, 2023.