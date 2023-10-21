Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Soldier In Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, FIRST Poster & International Release Date Out |

After Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for yet another blockbuster, as the actor will be releasing his third film, Dunki, in 2023. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it is slated to hit cinemas on December 22.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh's fan page, Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club unveiled the first poster from Dunki and also shared the international release date. The page wrote, "'A soldier's journey to keep a promise 'The very first collaboration of Rajkumar Hirani & #ShahRukhKhan , #Dunki will be releasing in overseas market on 21st December 2023."

Check it out:

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead alongside Boman Irani. The film is jointly produced by him and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Earlier, when the actor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, he talked about Dunki and said, “It is a comic film. His (Rajkumar Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey film, and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani were spotted together in Mumbai as they stepped out to attend Amruta Fadnavis' private party in the city. They were also joined by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan. Deepika Padukone also graced the party in a full-sleeved red dress.

