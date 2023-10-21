Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amruta Fadnavis & Others Glam Up For Private Bash In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023

Bollywood celebs queued up outside a posh Mumbai restaurant on Friday night to attend a star-studded bash. Deepika Padukone stole the show in a classy all-red look

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in a black suit and sent locals into a tizzy

Gauri Khan too wore an all-black ensemble as she reached the venue

Just like her parents, Suhana Khan too opted for a chic black look

Karan Johar added a pop of colour to the party in a violet suit

Sidharth Malhotra stole hearts as she flaunted his new look at the bash

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinned in black as they smiled for the paps

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis donned a leopard-print co-ord set

Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani was seen accompanying SRK at the party

Chunky Pandey and wife Bhavna Pandey flashed their smiles at the cameras

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty too matched with each other in black outfits

