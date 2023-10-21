Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amruta Fadnavis & Others Glam Up For Private Bash In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023
Bollywood celebs queued up outside a posh Mumbai restaurant on Friday night to attend a star-studded bash. Deepika Padukone stole the show in a classy all-red look
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shah Rukh Khan arrived in a black suit and sent locals into a tizzy
Gauri Khan too wore an all-black ensemble as she reached the venue
Just like her parents, Suhana Khan too opted for a chic black look
Karan Johar added a pop of colour to the party in a violet suit
Sidharth Malhotra stole hearts as she flaunted his new look at the bash
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinned in black as they smiled for the paps
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis donned a leopard-print co-ord set
Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani was seen accompanying SRK at the party
Chunky Pandey and wife Bhavna Pandey flashed their smiles at the cameras
Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty too matched with each other in black outfits
