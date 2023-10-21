PHOTOS: Rumoured Couple Rhea Chakraborty, Nikhil Kamath Arrive Together At Party In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in news for quite some time now after reports of her being in a relationship with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath surfaced online. And looks like the rumoured couple has finally decided to make their relationship official as they were spotted in the city together on Friday night.

The two were spotted attending a star-studded B-Town party in the city on Friday night and they arrived at the bash in the same car, grabbing eyeballs.

Rhea and Nikhil were seen twinning in black as they arrived together for the party late in the night.

Rhea-Nikhil dating rumours

Rhea was earlier in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput until the time of his demise. Post his death, she was accused of abetting his suicide and was even jailed for a month under charges of procuring drugs for the actor.

Post the ordeal, Rhea kept away from limelight for quite some time, before bouncing back with Roadies 19 as a gang leader.

And the actress seems to have moved on in her personal life as well and she has reportedly found love once again in Nikhil Kamath.

The two have reportedly been in a steady relationship for a while now, however, it was the first time on Friday that they were spotted together.

Read Also Rhea Chakraborty Recalls Doing Naagin Dance In Byculla Jail After Getting Bail In Sushant Singh...

About Nikhil Kamath

With a net worth of over Rs 9000 crore, Nikhil Kamath is one of the youngest billionaires in India.

In 2019, he got married to Amanda Puravankara, however, their marriage soon faced rough waters, and in 2021, they filed for divorce and officially parted ways.

Before Rhea, Nikhil was rumoured to be dating Miss World Manushi Chhillar, and their photos too had gone viral on the internet.

While Rhea and Nikhil seem to be in a mood to make their relationship official now, both of them are yet to make a statement about it.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)