 Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Being Aware Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Mental Health Issues: 'I Know The Truth About...'
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Being Aware Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Mental Health Issues: 'I Know The Truth About...' | Photo Via Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly supplying drugs to her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June 2020 by suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Recently, Rhea spoke at the India Today Conclave and revealed that she was aware of Sushant's mental health issues. When asked if she knew the reason as to what pushed the late actor towards suicide, the actress said she could never know the truth of what took him to do what he did because I don’t live in his mind, contrary to popular belief. But I do know the truth about him being mentally ill. I do know the truth about what he was going through.”

Further, Rhea said that ever since she came into Sushant's life, he changed, as he had his own identity before she came. "He was a guy who came from a small town. He made it so big in Bollywood. That is not a mind that can be controlled," said the actress.

When asked if she supplied drugs to Sushant, the actress said that she was done with this topic and did not want to talk about drugs, NCB, or CBI. She added that people should talk about her mental health and how she dealt with the situation after Sushant's death.

She said that instead of drugs, people should be talking about her mental health and how she dealt with the situation after Sushant's sudden death.

