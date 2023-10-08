Samantha Calls Rhea Chakraborty 'Hero' As She Opens Up About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has called Rhea Chakraborty as her 'hero' after the latter spoke about her family's support following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.

Samantha took to her Instagram story, where she shared a video of Rhea's recent interview, where she was seen talking about the time when she was being probed about the late actor's death.

In the clip, she spoke about the strength she received from her family members during the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

In the video, Rhea spoke about her strength, resilience that came from her family. She added that her father was in the army and guided her on how to take on the situation. She shared that her mother, father, brother and her friends who stood by her are her pillars of sanity.

Sharing the video, Rhea wrote: "Fauji ki beti (Soldier's daughter)." Resharing the post on her Instagram story, Samantha wrote, "Hero @rhea_chakraborty."

Rhea then reposted Samantha's story and wrote, "Right back at you." Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput when he was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Bandra flat.

Back then, Rhea found herself in the middle of a storm after the death of Sushant. She faced extensive trial by media and was brutally trolled on social media.

The actress and her brother were arrested as well by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of death of the Kai Po Che actor. The actress was also branded a 'chudail' or a 'witch' after she was accused of abetting her partner's suicide by his family.

Rhea was also out of work for several years and in April 2023, she started the shoot of MTV Roadies season 19. She is one of the gang leaders on the reality show.

