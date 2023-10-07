Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Slams Rhea Chakraborty In Cryptic Note: 'Wonder What Answer Will You Give To Your Conscience' | Photo Via Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty has been hitting the headlines after she recently opened up about her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his mental health issues, her arrest, and much more. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, the actress revealed that she was aware of Sushant's mental health.

Sushant's elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to her Instagram handle and shared a cryptic note after Rhea's interview. Sharing the late actor's interview, she wrote, "Blaming the person who has passed on… who can't defend himself anymore. I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience! My Bhai had a pure heart and he is beating in hearts of millions. We don't feel the need to come out and say anything because people can feel the truth.

Check it out:

"Bhai was, Bhai is and will always be our pride! The kind of love he has stirred in every heart.. Will never die!! We will relentlessly fight for his justice," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Rhea was arrested in 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly supplying drugs to Sushant, who passed away in June 2020 by suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. She spent nearly six weeks in Byculla jail. The actress' brother Showik was accused in the case and was also arrested in the drug case, just like his sister.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)