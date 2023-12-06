Shah Rukh Khan SLAMS Troll Who Called Jawan & Pathaan 'Ta**i': 'You Need To Be Treated For Constipation'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Dunki, gave a befitting reply to troll who criticised his blockbuster films Pathaan and Jawan and called them 'ta**i'.

On Wednesday (December 6), Shah Rukh took some time off his busy schedule to interact with fans on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account. During his 'AskSRK' session, the superstar answered several questions about his much-awaited film Dunki.

Surprisingly, Shah Rukh also reacted to a troll who said his last two films, Pathaan and Jawan, were a success only because of his 'highly effective and efficient PR team'. The actor was in no mood to ignore the troll and he gave a befitting reply.

"Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two ta**i movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden ta**i from #Bollywood #AskSrk," the user wrote.

To this Shah Rukh replied, "Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon."

Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon. https://t.co/FmKfCZxmyp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Both Jawan and Pathaan released in 2023 and broke several box office records. The blockbuster films not only redefined the action genre but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

While Jawan starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and others, Pathaan featured John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana with Shah Rukh. Deepika Padukone was a part of both the films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani-directorial, Dunki. The much-awaited trailer of the film was officially released by the makers on December 5, giving a glimpse into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Needless to mention, the trailer has created quite a buzz on social media.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 21.