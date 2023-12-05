Meet The Characters Of Dunki: From 'Hardy' Shah Rukh Khan To 'Sukhi' Vicky Kaushal

By: Sachin T | December 05, 2023
The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, dropped on Tuesday
It introduced the audience to SRK"s group of four friends, or as he calls them, his 'Char Ullu De Patthe'
In Dunki, SRK will be seen playing the role of one Hardy, who lives in a picturesque village in Punjab
As the trailer ends, SRK, who has now aged, shares his real name -- Hardayal Singh Dhillon
Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing a cameo in Dunki. He essays the role of Sukhi, who is an English enthusiast, with little knowledge of the language
Taapsee Pannu will play SRK's love interest in Dunki. She is introduced by 'Hardy' SRK as his "Girl wali friend"
Anil Grover is a barber named Balli in Dunki and he is one of SRK's closest friends in Dunki
Vikram Kochhar essays the role of Buggu in Dunki, who works at a clothing store and sells pyjamas for a living
Boman Irani will be seen playing an IELTS coach and English teacher in Dunki and his comic timing is sure to crack the audience up!
