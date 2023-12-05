Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹4.74 Crore Watch At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | December 05, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a dashing appearance at the Mumbai airport on Monday night
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actor was seen exuding his charm in a casual t-shirt, jeans and denim jacket
But what stole the limelight was SRK"s blue watch, which seems to be his favourite these days
The model named Royal Oak Perchual Calendar from the brand Audemars Piguet is worth a whopping Rs 4.74 crore
One of the most richest actors in the world, SRK was also seen walking by wearing a Rs 4.20 lakh cap
On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his third film of the year, Dunki
Dunki is set to hit the silver screens on December 21
