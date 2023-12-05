Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹4.74 Crore Watch At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | December 05, 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a dashing appearance at the Mumbai airport on Monday night

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen exuding his charm in a casual t-shirt, jeans and denim jacket

But what stole the limelight was SRK"s blue watch, which seems to be his favourite these days

The model named Royal Oak Perchual Calendar from the brand Audemars Piguet is worth a whopping Rs 4.74 crore

One of the most richest actors in the world, SRK was also seen walking by wearing a Rs 4.20 lakh cap

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his third film of the year, Dunki

Dunki is set to hit the silver screens on December 21

