Proud Dad Shah Rukh Khan Wears The Archies T-Shirt To Promote Daughter Suhana Khan's Debut Film (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the screening of his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film, The Archies, on December 5 in Mumbai. Suhana was also accompanied by her mother, film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, and brothers -- Aryan and AbRam. Several photos of Suhana with her family members have surfaced on social media.

One of the videos shows Shah Rukh making a grand entry at the film screening venue. To support his daughter, Shah Rukh wore a customised black t-shirt which had 'Archies' written on it. He completed his look with black pants and a matching blazer.

AbRam also twinned with his father and looked cute in black blazer. On the other hand, Suhana looks hot and stunning in a shimmery red gown with a plunging neckline and side slit.

Other Bollywood celebrities who arrived at the screening were veteran actress Rekha, Pooja Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre, Mihir Ahuja, Juhi Chawla, Anushka Sen and others.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor taking the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

The film will be out on Netflix on December 7.