Watch: Sunny Deol Dances To Brother Bobby Deol's Viral Jamal Kudu Track With Teddy Bear On Christmas

Bollywood star Sunny Deol, who wrecked havoc at the box office with his film Gadar 2 this year, is ending the year in high spirits, and his latest video is proof of the same. He celebrated Christmas with his family on Monday and on Tuesday, he treated his fans with an adorable video of himself.

The video came as a surprise for his fans as the actor, who holds the persona of the angry hero on the silver screens and who possesses the ability to single-handedly destroy the entire neighbouring country, can be seen dancing with a teddy bear in front of the tree.

Sunny joined the bandwagon as he danced to his brother Bobby Deol's viral entry song Jamal Kudu from the blockbuster film, Animal.

In the video, Sunny can be seen cuddling with the teddy bear and kissing it, while also striking some of the cutest poses with it.

"Celebrated #Christmas with my fave Teddy Bear," he wrote.

As soon as he posted the video, his fans flooded his comments section with compliments and messages gushing about how cute the post was.

It was during his appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan that Sunny made the revelation that he loves teddy bears and that he actually has a 'teddy bear fetish'. He had also shared that he gets himself a soft toy from each and every place he travels to, and loves collecting them at his home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny enjoyed an uber-successful 2023 with his Gadar 2 smashing all box office records. He will be next seen in Lahore, 1947, which is being produced by Aamir Khan, and will released in theatres in 2024.

He also has the film Safar in his kitty, and not much has been revealed about it yet.