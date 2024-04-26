Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika Break Up After 4 Years Of Dating Due To Personal Differences

Actress and singer Shruti Haasan reportedly broke up with her boyfriend, doodle artist and illustrator, Santanu Hazarika. Shruti and Santanu sparked rumours of separation after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. In fact, the Salaar actress also deleted all her images with Santanu from the photo and video-sharing platform.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, broke up in March 2024 as there were 'personal wavelength issues'. They have decided to part ways amicably.

Shruti has remained tight-lipped about her breakup and has refused to comment. The report further stated that the actress has requested privacy at the moment.

Shruti and Santanu used to post romantic pictures with each other on social media and their PDA often made headlines. In an interview with a news portal, Shruti had once said that she has become a better person because of Santanu. "I feel I have evolved into a calmer and kinder person because of Santanu. Those are the traits I try to emulate from the person. He is very kind, calm and thoughtful. So, I am learning to be like that as these are the qualities I admire very much in him," she had said.

Reportedly, Shruti and Santanu started dating since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and they were living together in her Mumbai house. Before they started dating, Santanu had slid into the actress' DMs and that is when they started talking. In an earlier interview, Shruti had also revealed that she had sent one of her poems to Santanu and in response, he sent her an artwork.

The actress recently took a small break from social media and marked her return with a cryptic post that read, "It’s been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people. We should never be sorry for all the things we can be or need to be."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti will be seen as a detective in Chennai Story. She also has Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam with Prabhas in the pipeline.