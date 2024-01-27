Shruti Haasan Birthday: Actress' Mushy Photos With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarik

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 27, 2024
Shruti Haasan, who made her acting debut in Luck in 2009, celebrates her birthday on January 28, 2024.
Photo Via Instagram
On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at the actress' mushy pictures with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarik.
Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarik have been dating each other since 2020 and the couple have been inseparable since then.
Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarik have similar tastes in art and music, which got them closer.
Recently, there were rumours that the couple is married, however, Shruti said, "I’m not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down.”
Santanu Hazarik is a doodle artist and an illustrator. He is the co-founder of the Gauhati Art Project (GAP)
On the work front, Shruti Haasan is currently basking in the success of Salaar, alongside Prabhas.
Shruti Haasan will be seen next in Chennai Story, directed by Philip John and is based on author Timeri N Murari's bestseller The Arrangements of Love.
