Bhumi Pednekar Visits Kamakhya Devi Temple In Assam With Sister Samiksha

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 27, 2024
Recently, Bhumi Pednekar seeked blessings at Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, Assam.
Photo Via Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar was accompanied by her sister Samiksha Pednekar as they visited the temple together.
Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar were seen twinning in yellow traditional outfits.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Jai Maa. #maakamakhya."
Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar adorned kumkum on their foreheads and wear seen wearing garlands.
On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will star next in Bhakshak, which is set to premiere on Netflix on February 9.
The actress also has Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.
Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Thank You for Coming, in which, she played the role of Kanika Kapoor.
