The Kashmir Files Producer To Donate More Than 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets Across Telangana

Producer Abhishek Agarwal To Donate More Than 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets Across Telangana |

Producer Abhishek Agarwal has been making some path-breaking movies of late and scored Pan India hits like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. The producer is currently gearing up for his next, Tiger Nageswara Rao starring Ravi Teja.

Interim, Abhishek has announced to donate more than ten thousand movie tickets for Prabhas’ epic mythological film Adipurush for free. The tickets would be given to government schools, orphanages, and old age homes across Telangana.

The statement read: “This June, let us celebrate the most noble one. Let's celebrate the Maryada Purushottham. Let's celebrate Adipurush. Every chapter of Lord Shri Ram is a lesson to mankind. This generation needs to learn about him and follow his Divine Footsteps. Let's immerse in an experience like never before. 10,000+ Tickets (Across Telangana) Would be given to all the Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes for Free by Mr. Abhishek Agarwal. All you have to do is call the number below, share your details, and register to receive the tickets. Contact: 9505034567, Email: info@agarwalarts.com”

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravana.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

It is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.