Adipurush Hindi Run Time Is Nearly 3 Hours, Gets 'U' Certificate By CBFC

The countdown for Adipurush has officially begun, and while the film already has a positive word of mouth, it is only getting stronger by the day. With merely days left for its release, the makers announced that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has officially granted it a U Certificate.

The film’s run time in the Hindi language is 179 minutes ( 2 hours and 59 minutes).

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravana.

The new trailer of Adipurush is 2 minutes and 24 seconds in length and opens with Ravana abducting Janaki as Rama challenges Ravana saying: "Aa raha hoon nyaay ke 2 pairon se anyay ke 10 sir kuchalne (I'm coming for you to battle out the injustice with the justice)."

The first trailer of the film was unveiled on May 9 and received immense love from the audience, unlike the teaser of the film which faced a lot of backlash on social media due to its poor VFX.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

It is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

