Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer Runtime Revealed, Receives U/A Certificate From CBFC

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who completed 31 years in Bollywood last month made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's blockbuster action-thriller Pathaan, which released in January this year. Shah Rukh will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller Jawan, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Helmed by South filmmaker Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is billed to pack high-octane action sequences.

As per reports, the much-awaited trailer for Jawan will have a duration of 2 minutes and 15 seconds. It has also received a U/A certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The trailer will be unveiled alongside the release of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to hit the big screens on July 12.

Meanwhile, Jawan promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that are bound to leave them on the edge of their seats. What truly sets this venture apart is the dramatic transformation in Shah Rukh Khan's appearance. The superstar has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation.

Apart from Jawan, SRK also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of Dunki is still awaited. Actor Vicky Kaushal is also an important part of the movie.

SRK will also have a cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. It is the third part of the Tiger franchise and is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali.