You Can Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer In Theatres If You Plan To See THIS Hollywood Movie

After the unprecedented success of Pathaan, Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again. The highly anticipated trailer of Khan's upcoming film, Jawan, will be unveiled alongside the release of Mission Impossible in theatres.

As per reports, the Jawan trailer will be released in theatres with the prints of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to hit the big screens on July 12.

Dead Reckoning Part One sees Cruise's Ethan Hunt as and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Frederick Schmidt, and Mariela Garriga also star.

Meanwhile, Jawan promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that are bound to leave them on the edge of their seats. What truly sets this venture apart is the dramatic transformation in Shah Rukh Khan's appearance. The superstar has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation.

Speculation and excitement have reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the unveiling of Jawan's trailer, which is rumored to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The film promises to showcase the versatile actor's prowess and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, leaving audiences spellbound by his performance.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film is directed by Atlee Kumar. It is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Nayanthara.

Besides Jawan, SRK will also have a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, following which he will play in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.