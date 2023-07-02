 VD18: Varun Dhawan Joins Forces With Jawan Director Atlee For An Action-Packed Extravaganza
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVD18: Varun Dhawan Joins Forces With Jawan Director Atlee For An Action-Packed Extravaganza

VD18: Varun Dhawan Joins Forces With Jawan Director Atlee For An Action-Packed Extravaganza

'VD18' is expected to be a high-octane film, filled with emotion and drama.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
article-image

Bhediya Actor Varun Dhawan has announced his collaboration with acclaimed director Atlee for their upcoming film, tentatively titled 'VD18.' The actor took to social media to share the news, stating that the film is set to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

Varun Dhawan, known for his versatility and energetic performances, expressed his enthusiasm for this new project with Atlee and producer Murad Khetani. While the details regarding the cast and official title remain under wraps, fans can expect a thrilling and grand-scale action experience.

Here's what he posted on his IG story

Read Also
Varun Dhawan Gets Mobbed At 5 AM Outside Mumbai Airport
article-image

'VD18' TO BE A VISUAL EXTRAVAGANZZA

Media reports suggest that 'VD18' will be a high-octane film, filled with emotion and drama.

The production is set to begin shooting by the end of July or early August, with a scheduled duration of four to five months. Atlee and Murad Khetani will be at the helm of production, ensuring a visually stunning and captivating cinematic experience.

Read Also
Bawaal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's Love Story
article-image

ATLEE IS CURRENTLY WORKING ON SRK'S JAWAN

Meanwhile, Atlee, the renowned filmmaker behind blockbuster hits, is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

With 'Jawan' hitting theaters on September 7, fans can anticipate another cinematic masterpiece from the talented director.

Read Also
Video: Citadel Duo Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan Groove To Oo Antava At A Club In Serbia
article-image

VARUN DHAWAN'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

While Varun Dhawan gears up for his collaboration with Atlee, he is also juggling other exciting projects.

Currently, he is busy shooting for the espionage action thriller 'Citadel,' co-starring Samantha and directed by Raj and DK, set to premiere on Amazon Prime.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to the release of the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film 'Bawaal' in October, showcasing Varun's diverse acting abilities.

Read Also
Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to have multiple kissing scenes in Citadel India?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

VD18: Varun Dhawan Joins Forces With Jawan Director Atlee For An Action-Packed Extravaganza

VD18: Varun Dhawan Joins Forces With Jawan Director Atlee For An Action-Packed Extravaganza

Sobhita Dhulipala's Seamless Switch Between Two Red Carpet Looks Proves She's The Ultimate...

Sobhita Dhulipala's Seamless Switch Between Two Red Carpet Looks Proves She's The Ultimate...

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Slams 'Wrong Depiction' Of Quran In 72 Hoorain, Accuses Makers Of...

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Slams 'Wrong Depiction' Of Quran In 72 Hoorain, Accuses Makers Of...

9 Must-Have Items BTS' Suga Needs During His World Tour

9 Must-Have Items BTS' Suga Needs During His World Tour

BTS' Jungkook Drops Shirtless PHOTO To Promote His Upcoming Single; ARMY Remembers SEVENTEEN’s Jun

BTS' Jungkook Drops Shirtless PHOTO To Promote His Upcoming Single; ARMY Remembers SEVENTEEN’s Jun