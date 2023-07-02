VD18: Varun Dhawan Joins Forces With Jawan Director Atlee For An Action-Packed Extravaganza

Bhediya Actor Varun Dhawan has announced his collaboration with acclaimed director Atlee for their upcoming film, tentatively titled 'VD18.' The actor took to social media to share the news, stating that the film is set to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

Varun Dhawan, known for his versatility and energetic performances, expressed his enthusiasm for this new project with Atlee and producer Murad Khetani. While the details regarding the cast and official title remain under wraps, fans can expect a thrilling and grand-scale action experience.

Here's what he posted on his IG story

'VD18' TO BE A VISUAL EXTRAVAGANZZA

Media reports suggest that 'VD18' will be a high-octane film, filled with emotion and drama.

The production is set to begin shooting by the end of July or early August, with a scheduled duration of four to five months. Atlee and Murad Khetani will be at the helm of production, ensuring a visually stunning and captivating cinematic experience.

ATLEE IS CURRENTLY WORKING ON SRK'S JAWAN

Meanwhile, Atlee, the renowned filmmaker behind blockbuster hits, is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

With 'Jawan' hitting theaters on September 7, fans can anticipate another cinematic masterpiece from the talented director.

VARUN DHAWAN'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

While Varun Dhawan gears up for his collaboration with Atlee, he is also juggling other exciting projects.

Currently, he is busy shooting for the espionage action thriller 'Citadel,' co-starring Samantha and directed by Raj and DK, set to premiere on Amazon Prime.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to the release of the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film 'Bawaal' in October, showcasing Varun's diverse acting abilities.