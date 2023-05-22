Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to have multiple kissing scenes in Citadel India?

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will share screen space for the first time in the Indian version of Citadel. For the show, Samantha has reportedly agreed to shoot intimate scenes with Varun.

According to several media reports, just like the original version, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, Citadel India will also multiple lip-lock scenes.

Samantha, Varun to have kissing scene in Citadel?

A report in a Tamil news outlet stated that Samantha has given her nod to film scenes in which she will be seen kissing her co-star. The original version also features Priyanka and Richard's intimate bedroom scenes.

However, Samantha and Varun as well as the makers are yet to react to the reports.

A few weeks back, Samantha had clarified her upcoming spy-action extravaganza is not a remake of Priyanka's show, dispelling misconceptions surrounding the nature of the Indian adaptation.

Indian edition of Citadel

The Indian installment of Citadel is being helmed by Raj & DK, in which Samantha will be seen packing some serious punches and performing high-octane stunts.

Citadel will also mark Samantha's second project with Raj & DK after being lauded for her work in The Family Man. She had termed the show as "homecoming" for her.

The series has been mounted on a magnanimous scale and it is touted to be one of the most ambitious projects of Raj & DK.