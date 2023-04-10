Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's LEAKED photos from Citadel sets go viral

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be seen together on screen for the first time in the Indian edition of Citadel. They have begun the shoot of the web series.

Several pictures of the lead actors from the sets of the show have been leaked online. They have been shared by a lot of fan pages on social media platforms.

Varun, Samantha's pics from Citadel sets LEAKED

In one of the pictures, Samantha is spotted wearing a formal outfit. On the other hand, Varun was seen in blue jeans and brown t-shirt. It looks like the duo was filming an intense scene for Citadel as they had serious expressions on their faces.

A few days back, Samantha injured herself during the shoot of the show. The actress shared a picture of her bruised hands on Instagram and wrote, "Perks of action". In the photo, Samantha's wrists and fingers can be seen covered with cuts and bruises.

Indian edition of Citadel

The Indian installment of Citadel will be helmed by Raj & DK, in which Samantha will be seen packing some serious punches and performing high-octane stunts.

Citadel will also mark Samantha's second project with Raj & DK after being lauded for her work in The Family Man. She had termed the show as "homecoming" for her.

Citadel, originally conceptualised by Russo Brothers, will be set across different countries across the world. The first-to-launch series within the Citadel universe will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and 'Game of Thrones' fame Richard Madden.

The series has been mounted on a magnanimous scale and it is touted to be one of the most ambitious projects of Russo Brothers till date.

