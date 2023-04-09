Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best appearances in White during Shaakuntalam Promotions

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023

The gorgeous Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most striking and stylish personalities of South Indian cinema. Now a Pan-Indian superstar in her own right, the actress' 'vision in white' appearances during the promotions of her upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam' have given major style inspiration. Presenting a lowdown

In an easy breezy pant suit by Jordan-based designer Laith Maalouf

Instagram

Acing ethnicity in Mishru

Instagram

Descending like an angel from heaven, in this stunning Aikeyah saree

Instagram

Opting for beige, Sam exudes comfort in this Kunal Rawal pant suit

Instagram

In a figure-hugging dress by Namrata Joshipura

Instagram

Taking our breath away in this Devnaagri saree

Instagram

Directed by Gunasekhar, 'Shaakuntalam' features the actress in the titular role as Shakuntala. The film releases in cinemas on April 14

Instagram

