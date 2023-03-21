Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns as the ultimate Tollywood goddess: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 21, 2023
Presenting stunning visuals from the upcoming Telugu film 'Shaakuntalam' featuring the gorgeous Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Isn't she a mythical dream?
Samantha will be essaying the role of Shakuntala
The movie is based on the epic love story between Shakuntala and King Dushyant
Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will play the role of King Dushyant
The movie has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gunasekhar
'Shaakuntalam' will see release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada
The film release in cinemas on April 14
